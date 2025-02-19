Maguire and Houston Christian host SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-5, 12-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-19, 3-13 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-5, 12-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-19, 3-13 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hosts SFA after Erin Maguire scored 21 points in Houston Christian’s 58-55 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Huskies have gone 6-7 in home games. Houston Christian is 1-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ladyjacks have gone 12-4 against Southland opponents. SFA is second in the Southland with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Faith Blackstone averaging 6.1.

Houston Christian averages 49.5 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 62.1 SFA allows. SFA has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Houston Christian have averaged.

The Huskies and Ladyjacks meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maguire is averaging 9.7 points for the Huskies. Tiffany Tullis is averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Harmaine Dominguez is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals. Blackstone is averaging 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 51.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

