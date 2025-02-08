Mafua leads Central Arkansas against North Florida after 24-point performance

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (16-6, 10-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-20, 0-11 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (16-6, 10-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-20, 0-11 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits North Florida after Leah Mafua scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 76-65 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys have gone 4-7 at home. North Florida is 1-15 against opponents over .500.

The Sugar Bears are 10-1 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

North Florida is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 37.4% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas’ 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The Ospreys and Sugar Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaila Rougier is averaging 10.5 points for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 10.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games.

Elizabeth Abiara is averaging 6.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Jade Upshaw is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 60.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

