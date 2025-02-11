Mafua leads Central Arkansas against North Alabama after 21-point showing

North Alabama Lions (12-11, 7-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (17-6, 11-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

North Alabama Lions (12-11, 7-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (17-6, 11-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts North Alabama after Leah Mafua scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-59 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Sugar Bears have gone 9-0 at home. Central Arkansas ranks seventh in the ASUN with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Randrea Wright averaging 8.0.

The Lions are 7-5 in ASUN play. North Alabama has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

Central Arkansas averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.2 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Central Arkansas allows.

The Sugar Bears and Lions meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Upshaw is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, while averaging 15.5 points. Mafua is averaging 14.3 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Charity Gallegos is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Lions. Katie Criswell is averaging 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 10-0, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.