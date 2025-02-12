Mafua and Central Arkansas host North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (12-11, 7-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (17-6, 11-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

North Alabama Lions (12-11, 7-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (17-6, 11-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces North Alabama after Leah Mafua scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-59 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Sugar Bears are 9-0 on their home court. Central Arkansas is the ASUN leader with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Abiara averaging 7.4.

The Lions are 7-5 in ASUN play. North Alabama has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Central Arkansas averages 69.7 points per game, equal to what North Alabama gives up. North Alabama scores 9.1 more points per game (70.0) than Central Arkansas gives up to opponents (60.9).

The Sugar Bears and Lions meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abiara is averaging 6.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Jade Upshaw is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Charity Gallegos is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. Katie Criswell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 10-0, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.