Maddox scores 24, George Mason takes down Rhode Island 82-67

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Darius Maddox’s 24 points helped George Mason defeat Rhode Island 82-67 on Saturday night.

Maddox shot 8 for 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Patriots (19-5, 10-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Haynes scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Justin Begg shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. It was the ninth straight win for the Patriots.

David Fuchs finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Rams (15-8, 4-7). Rhode Island also got 10 points, five assists and two blocks from Sebastian Thomas. Javonte Brown had nine points.

George Mason took the lead with 19:00 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 46-40 at halftime, with Maddox racking up 18 points. George Mason extended its lead to 53-41 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Haynes scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

George Mason plays Tuesday against Saint Louis on the road, and Rhode Island hosts Saint Bonaventure on Wednesday.

