Madden’s 18 lead Abilene Christian past Utah Tech 86-72

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Jack Madden’s 18 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Utah Tech 86-72 on Thursday night.…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Jack Madden’s 18 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Utah Tech 86-72 on Thursday night.

Madden added three steals for the Wildcats (10-13, 2-6 Western Athletic Conference). Quion Williams shot 7 of 14 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Leonardo Bettiol shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Beon Riley led the Trailblazers (6-17, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Utah Tech also got 12 points and two steals from Noa Gonsalves. Samuel Ariyibi had nine points and three blocks. The loss was the Trailblazers’ sixth straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Southern Utah next, Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday and Utah Tech on the road on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.