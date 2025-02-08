Maclin late jumper lifts Radford past Longwood 71-69

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brandon Maclin hit a jumper with two seconds left to lift Radford to a 71-69 win…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brandon Maclin hit a jumper with two seconds left to lift Radford to a 71-69 win over Longwood on Saturday.

Maclin finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (16-10, 6-5 Big South Conference). Truth Harris scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line. Josiah Harris finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Colby Garland finished with 23 points for the Lancers (16-9, 5-5). Longwood also got 13 points from Angelo Brizzi. Kyrell Luc also recorded 12 points and three steals.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Radford visits Winthrop and Longwood travels to play High Point.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

