Mackinnon scores 29, Portland takes down Loyola Marymount 89-78

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Max Mackinnon had 29 points in Portland’s 89-78 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.

Mackinnon added eight rebounds for the Pilots (10-17, 5-9 West Coast Conference). Vukasin Masic scored 21 points and added nine rebounds. Chris Austin had 17 points and shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell led the Lions (15-12, 7-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Will Johnston added 17 points for Loyola Marymount. Jevon Porter had 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Portland took a 21-11 lead in the first half with a 16-2 run. Led by 10 first-half points from Masic, Portland carried a 32-31 lead into the break. Mackinnon’s layup almost four minutes into the second half gave Portland the lead for good at 40-38.

NEXT UP

Portland takes on Saint Mary’s on the road on Wednesday, and Loyola Marymount visits Santa Clara on Thursday.

