Mackinnon and Portland host Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (15-9, 7-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-16, 3-8 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Santa Clara after Max Mackinnon scored 24 points in Portland’s 84-64 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Pilots have gone 6-6 at home. Portland has a 2-13 record against teams over .500.

The Broncos are 7-4 in WCC play. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC with 16.3 assists per game led by Adama Bal averaging 3.0.

Portland’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Portland allows.

The Pilots and Broncos meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds. Mackinnon is averaging 18.9 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Bal is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

