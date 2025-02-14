Lutz, Milwaukee Panthers to visit Skorupski, Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Milwaukee Panthers (6-21, 3-13 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-16, 6-9 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (6-21, 3-13 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-16, 6-9 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Milwaukee in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Golden Grizzlies are 4-5 on their home court. Oakland is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 3-13 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee is seventh in the Horizon scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Izzy Pugh averaging 4.0.

Oakland scores 60.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 68.1 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Oakland allows.

The Golden Grizzlies and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy Skorupski is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 14.8 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kacee Baumhower averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Anna Lutz is averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.