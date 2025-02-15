Lutz, Milwaukee Panthers to visit Skorupski, Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Milwaukee Panthers (6-21, 3-13 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-16, 6-9 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (6-21, 3-13 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-16, 6-9 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anna Lutz and Milwaukee take on Maddy Skorupski and Oakland on Saturday.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-5 at home. Oakland has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 3-13 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

Oakland is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Golden Grizzlies and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skorupski is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Kacee Baumhower is shooting 36.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Panthers. Lutz is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.