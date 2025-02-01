Luster leads Stony Brook against UNC Wilmington after 27-point performance

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-17, 1-8 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-5, 7-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-17, 1-8 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-5, 7-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -17.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits UNC Wilmington after CJ Luster II scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 81-74 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 12-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Harlan Obioha averaging 2.4.

The Seawolves have gone 1-8 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook has a 3-13 record against opponents over .500.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UNC Wilmington gives up.

The Seahawks and Seawolves face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is averaging 15.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Seahawks. Bo Montgomery is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Luster is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Seawolves. Jared Frey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Seawolves: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.