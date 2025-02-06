Lundblade, Pierre lead Belmont over Bradley 80-77

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade scored 25 points to lead Belmont and Jonathan Pierre secured the victory with a…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade scored 25 points to lead Belmont and Jonathan Pierre secured the victory with a layup with four seconds remaining as the Bruins took down Bradley 80-77 on Wednesday night.

Lundblade went 8 of 15 from the field (8 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Bruins (16-8, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Pierre added 17 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 9 from the line while they also had seven rebounds and five assists. Carter Whitt had 14 points and went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Almar Atlason led the Braves (18-6, 9-4) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Duke Deen added 11 points for Bradley. Zek Montgomery finished with 10 points.

Belmont went into halftime ahead of Bradley 39-35. Whitt scored 10 points in the half. Lundblade scored 19 points in the second half for Belmont.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

