Lundblade and Belmont host Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (8-16, 1-12 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-8, 8-5 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri State Bears (8-16, 1-12 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-8, 8-5 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Missouri State after Tyler Lundblade scored 25 points in Belmont’s 80-77 victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Bruins are 8-4 in home games. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Pierre averaging 5.4.

The Bears have gone 1-12 against MVC opponents. Missouri State has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Belmont is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State averages 69.5 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 78.8 Belmont allows.

The Bruins and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bruins. Carter Whitt is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dez White is averaging 15.1 points for the Bears. Vincent Brady II is averaging 12.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Bears: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.