Luis leads No. 9 St. John’s against Villanova after 21-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (21-3, 12-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-10, 7-6 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 St. John’s visits Villanova after RJ Luis scored 21 points in St. John’s 68-62 victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Wildcats have gone 11-3 at home. Villanova is ninth in the Big East with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Wooga Poplar averaging 5.5.

The Red Storm have gone 12-1 against Big East opponents. St. John’s ranks second in the Big East allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Villanova averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.6 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 10.9 more points per game (78.5) than Villanova gives up to opponents (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 23.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Poplar is averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Red Storm. Aaron Scott is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 10-0, averaging 72.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

