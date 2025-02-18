Luis and No. 10 St. John’s host DePaul

St. John’s Red Storm (22-4, 13-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-15, 2-13 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (22-4, 13-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-15, 2-13 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 St. John’s visits DePaul after RJ Luis scored 23 points in St. John’s 79-73 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Blue Demons are 10-6 in home games. DePaul is seventh in the Big East with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by N.J. Benson averaging 6.6.

The Red Storm are 13-2 in Big East play. St. John’s averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

DePaul scores 72.8 points, 7.2 more per game than the 65.6 St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game DePaul allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is averaging 12.3 points for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 13.9 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Red Storm. Luis is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.