LSU visits Arkansas after Ivisic’s 27-point game

LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-9, 3-7 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts LSU after Zvonimir Ivisic scored 27 points in Arkansas’ 85-81 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Razorbacks are 9-4 in home games. Arkansas is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 1-9 against SEC opponents. LSU is eighth in the SEC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Corey Chest averaging 7.4.

Arkansas makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). LSU has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Fland is averaging 14.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Razorbacks. Adou Thiero is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Camryn Carter is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan Sears is averaging 12.7 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

