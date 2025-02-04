LSU takes on Georgia on 4-game skid

LSU Tigers (12-9, 1-7 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-7, 3-6 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU…

LSU Tigers (12-9, 1-7 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-7, 3-6 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU comes into the matchup against Georgia as losers of four straight games.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 in home games. Georgia has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-7 in conference games. LSU has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

Georgia makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). LSU has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 15.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 9.4 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Camryn Carter is averaging 17.3 points for the Tigers. Jordan Sears is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

