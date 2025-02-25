LSU hosts No. 5 Tennessee following Lanier’s 30-point showing

Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Tennessee Volunteers (22-5, 9-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-13, 3-11 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee plays LSU after Chaz Lanier scored 30 points in Tennessee’s 77-69 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 11-5 at home. LSU scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Volunteers have gone 9-5 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks eighth in the SEC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Igor Milicic Jr. averaging 5.5.

LSU makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Tennessee averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game LSU gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Carter is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.9 points for the Tigers. Daimion Collins is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lanier is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 18 points. Zakai Zeigler is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

