Loyola Marymount visits Washington State following Williams’ 24-point outing

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-12, 4-10 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (15-11, 10-5 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on Washington State after Brandi Williams scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 69-62 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Cougars have gone 7-4 at home. Washington State ranks seventh in the WCC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tara Wallack averaging 2.2.

The Lions have gone 4-10 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC scoring 64.5 points per game and is shooting 39.3%.

Washington State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The Cougars and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Astera Tuhina is averaging 7.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Cougars. Eleonora Villa is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Naudia Evans is shooting 35.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Lions. Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

