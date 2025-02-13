Loyola Marymount visits Washington State after Williams’ 24-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-12, 4-10 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (15-11, 10-5 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-12, 4-10 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (15-11, 10-5 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Washington State after Brandi Williams scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 69-62 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Cougars have gone 7-4 in home games. Washington State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 4-10 in conference matchups. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Maya Hernandez averaging 2.6.

Washington State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Washington State gives up.

The Cougars and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is averaging 14.2 points for the Cougars. Tara Wallack is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Naudia Evans is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Lions. Williams is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.