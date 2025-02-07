Loyola Marymount visits Pollerd and Santa Clara

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-12, 3-10 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-11, 7-7 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-12, 3-10 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-11, 7-7 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Loyola Marymount after Olivia Pollerd scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 69-58 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Broncos have gone 6-6 at home. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Pollerd averaging 5.1.

The Lions are 3-10 in conference play. Loyola Marymount is eighth in the WCC allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Santa Clara averages 63.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 65.5 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pollerd averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Malia Latu is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Naudia Evans is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, six assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

