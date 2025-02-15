Loyola Marymount visits Gonzaga following Ejim’s 31-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-13, 4-11 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-8, 13-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-13, 4-11 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-8, 13-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Loyola Marymount after Yvonne Ejim scored 31 points in Gonzaga’s 66-62 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 in home games. Gonzaga is second in the WCC scoring 68.7 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Lions are 4-11 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Gonzaga averages 68.7 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 65.2 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 63.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 65.6 Gonzaga gives up.

The Bulldogs and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejim is averaging 21.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Naudia Evans is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 70.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.