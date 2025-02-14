Loyola Marymount visits Gonzaga after Ejim’s 31-point outing

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-13, 4-11 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-8, 13-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-13, 4-11 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-8, 13-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on Loyola Marymount after Yvonne Ejim scored 31 points in Gonzaga’s 66-62 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 on their home court. Gonzaga ranks ninth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Lions are 4-11 against conference opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Gonzaga averages 68.7 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 65.2 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 40.5% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 assists. Ejim is shooting 53.9% and averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games.

Naudia Evans is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 70.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

