Loyola Marymount takes on Pacific in conference matchup

Pacific Tigers (12-15, 8-9 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-14, 4-12 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (12-15, 8-9 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-14, 4-12 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Naudia Evans and Loyola Marymount host Anaya James and Pacific in WCC action Thursday.

The Lions are 5-6 in home games. Loyola Marymount is eighth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Tigers are 8-9 in WCC play. Pacific ranks fourth in the WCC with 14.6 assists per game led by James averaging 4.8.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 65.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 65.4 Loyola Marymount gives up.

The Lions and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is averaging 16.1 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the past 10 games.

Liz Smith is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. James is averaging 12.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.