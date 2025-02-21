Loyola Marymount hosts Pepperdine after Coulibaly’s 20-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (10-18, 4-11 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-13, 7-9 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (10-18, 4-11 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-13, 7-9 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on Loyola Marymount after Boubacar Coulibaly scored 20 points in Pepperdine’s 84-78 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Lions are 10-5 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks third in the WCC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Merkviladze averaging 5.7.

The Waves have gone 4-11 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.3 points. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Coulibaly is averaging 9.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Waves. Zion Bethea is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

