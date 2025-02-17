Loyola Chicago visits Durkin and Davidson

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-9, 7-5 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-10, 5-7 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-9, 7-5 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-10, 5-7 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Loyola Chicago after Bobby Durkin scored 21 points in Davidson’s 74-67 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Wildcats have gone 11-3 at home. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Durkin averaging 5.3.

The Ramblers are 7-5 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Davidson’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Davidson allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed Bailey is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Durkin is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayden Dawson is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 14.1 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

