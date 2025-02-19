Loyola Chicago takes on UMass after Bernard’s 25-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-15, 3-12 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (14-12, 9-6 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-15, 3-12 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (14-12, 9-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits UMass after Naelle scored 25 points in Loyola Chicago’s 75-70 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Minutewomen have gone 7-6 in home games. UMass averages 63.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Ramblers are 3-12 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

UMass’ average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 38.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutewomen and Ramblers meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Olbrys is scoring 13.6 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 13.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Bernard is averaging 10.1 points for the Ramblers. Jess Finney is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 52.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

