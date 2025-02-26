Loyola Chicago takes down George Washington 77-57

CHICAGO (AP) — Jayden Dawson scored 16 points as Loyola Chicago beat George Washington 77-57 on Wednesday night. Dawson shot…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jayden Dawson scored 16 points as Loyola Chicago beat George Washington 77-57 on Wednesday night.

Dawson shot 5 for 14 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (19-9, 10-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Francis Nwaokorie scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 4 from 3-point range and added eight rebounds. Jalen Quinn shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Revolutionaries (18-11, 7-9) were led in scoring by Rafael Castro, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 15:05 left in the first half and never looked back. Dawson led the team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put the Ramblers up 41-26 at the break. Loyola extended its lead to 75-45 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Dawson scored a team-high seven points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Loyola Chicago visits Saint Louis and George Washington hosts La Salle.

