Loyola Chicago defeats Saint Bonaventure 77-53

CHICAGO (AP) — Des Watson scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and Loyola Chicago beat Saint Bonaventure 77-53 on Tuesday night.

Watson also contributed four steals for the Ramblers (14-8, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Miles Rubin scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Jayden Dawson had 14 points and shot 5 for 12, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc.

The Bonnies (17-7, 5-6) were led by Melvin Council Jr., who posted 13 points. Chance Moore added 11 points and two steals for Saint Bonaventure. Jonah Hinton also had 10 points.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 12:53 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Loyola led 33-24 at halftime then pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 21 points.

Loyola Chicago plays Saturday against Duquesne on the road, and Saint Bonaventure hosts George Washington on Sunday.

