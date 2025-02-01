Lowe and the Pittsburgh Panthers take on conference foe Wake Forest

Pittsburgh Panthers (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-6, 7-3 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh Panthers (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-6, 7-3 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Wake Forest in ACC action Saturday.

The Demon Deacons are 10-1 in home games. Wake Forest ranks third in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Panthers are 5-4 in conference matchups. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Wake Forest is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 14.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

Zach Austin is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.8 points and 1.8 blocks. Jaland Lowe is averaging 18.1 points, 6.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.