Lovejoy and Detroit Mercy host Oakland

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-18, 4-11 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 8-7 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3…

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-18, 4-11 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 8-7 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -13.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on Oakland after Orlando Lovejoy scored 24 points in Detroit Mercy’s 87-72 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-4 on their home court. Oakland ranks second in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 69.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Titans are 4-11 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy is seventh in the Horizon League with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Legend Geeter averaging 1.7.

Oakland’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Oakland has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lovejoy is averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

