Love, Houston Cougars to host Cunningham and the Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats (16-12, 7-8 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-21, 1-14 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (16-12, 7-8 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-21, 1-14 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces Houston in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Cougars are 5-8 in home games. Houston is 3-13 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 7-8 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona ranks sixth in the Big 12 scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Isis Beh averaging 7.2.

Houston’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Arizona allows. Arizona averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Houston gives up.

The Cougars and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is averaging 13 points for the Cougars. Gia Cooke is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lauryn Swann averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Skylar Jones is averaging 11.7 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 54.9 points, 25.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.