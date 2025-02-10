Love Bettis scores 16 to lead Northwestern State to 72-60 victory over Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Love Bettis had 16 points to guide Northwestern State to a 72-60 victory over Nicholls on…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Love Bettis had 16 points to guide Northwestern State to a 72-60 victory over Nicholls on Monday night.

Bettis shot 5 of 8 from the floor and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Demons (12-13, 8-6 Southland Conference). Micah Thomas hit four 3-pointers and scored 14. Addison Patterson shot 1 of 6 from the floor and 11 for 12 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Michael Gray Jr. led the way for the Colonels (15-10, 9-5) with 19 points. Sincere Malone finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Jamal West contributed 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.