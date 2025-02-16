Louisville visits Notre Dame after Burton’s 32-point game

Louisville Cardinals (19-6, 12-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-13, 5-8 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST…

Louisville Cardinals (19-6, 12-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-13, 5-8 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Louisville after Markus Burton scored 32 points in Notre Dame’s 97-94 overtime victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Fighting Irish have gone 8-3 at home. Notre Dame ranks seventh in the ACC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Allocco averaging 4.3.

The Cardinals are 12-2 in ACC play. Louisville scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Notre Dame scores 73.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 69.3 Louisville gives up. Louisville averages 9.0 more points per game (79.7) than Notre Dame allows (70.7).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15 points, 6.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cardinals. Terrence Edwards is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.