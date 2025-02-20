Louisville takes on No. 11 Duke, aims for 4th straight road win

Louisville Cardinals (18-7, 11-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-6, 11-3 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisville Cardinals (18-7, 11-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-6, 11-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits No. 11 Duke looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Blue Devils are 11-0 on their home court. Duke ranks third in the ACC with 17.3 assists per game led by Taina Mair averaging 4.0.

The Cardinals have gone 11-3 against ACC opponents. Louisville scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Duke’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Louisville allows. Louisville has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The Blue Devils and Cardinals face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Fournier is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tajianna Roberts is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jayda Curry is averaging 13.3 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

