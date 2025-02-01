Louisville hosts No. 3 Notre Dame after Hidalgo’s 30-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-2, 9-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-6, 8-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-2, 9-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-6, 8-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame visits Louisville after Hannah Hidalgo scored 30 points in Notre Dame’s 77-61 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cardinals are 6-2 on their home court. Louisville has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Irish are 9-0 in ACC play. Notre Dame averages 87.0 points while outscoring opponents by 25.3 points per game.

Louisville averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.2 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Fighting Irish match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Cochran is averaging 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jayda Curry is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Miles is averaging 16.4 points, six rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Irish. Hidalgo is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 88.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

