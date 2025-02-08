Louisville faces Miami (FL) following Hadley’s 22-point showing

Miami Hurricanes (5-17, 1-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (17-6, 10-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (5-17, 1-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (17-6, 10-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -18; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on Miami (FL) after J’Vonne Hadley scored 22 points in Louisville’s 84-58 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Cardinals are 9-3 in home games. Louisville ranks sixth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Hurricanes are 1-10 against conference opponents. Miami (FL) is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Louisville is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 49.6% Miami (FL) allows to opponents. Miami (FL) has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15 points, 6.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cardinals. Hadley is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Matthew Cleveland is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hurricanes. Austin Swartz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 70.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.