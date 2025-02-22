Louisiana visits UL Monroe following Thames’ 22-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-13, 8-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-16, 6-9 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-13, 8-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-16, 6-9 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on Louisiana after Meloney Thames scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 84-73 win over the Troy Trojans.

The Warhawks are 6-6 in home games. UL Monroe has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-7 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana is 0-3 in one-possession games.

UL Monroe averages 68.5 points, 6.5 more per game than the 62.0 Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 64.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 69.7 UL Monroe allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thames is shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 14.2 points. Jakayla Johnson is shooting 37.6% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Erica Lafayette averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Nubia Imani Benedith is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

