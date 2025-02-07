Louisiana visits Northern Illinois after El Moutaouakkil’s 24-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-17, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-17, 1-9 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-17, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-17, 1-9 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Northern Illinois after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 83-82 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Huskies are 5-5 on their home court. Northern Illinois has a 5-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-4 in road games. Louisiana allows 74.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Northern Illinois averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is averaging 16.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kentrell Garnett averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. El Moutaouakkil is averaging 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

