Louisiana Tech hosts Liberty following Smuda’s 24-point game

Liberty Lady Flames (15-5, 8-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (11-9, 4-5 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces Louisiana Tech after Bella Smuda scored 24 points in Liberty’s 62-53 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Lady Techsters have gone 10-1 at home. Louisiana Tech averages 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Flames have gone 8-1 against CUSA opponents. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Elisabeth Aegisdottir averaging 2.9.

Louisiana Tech scores 66.5 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 61.6 Liberty allows. Liberty averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Louisiana Tech allows.

The Lady Techsters and Flames face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Marshall is averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Lady Techsters. Paris Bradley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asia Boone is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 10.1 points. Smuda is averaging 12 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

