Louisiana Tech faces Florida International, looks for 9th straight home win

Florida International Panthers (9-12, 5-5 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (12-9, 5-5 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Lady Techsters play Florida International.

The Lady Techsters have gone 11-1 at home. Louisiana Tech ranks sixth in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Panthers have gone 5-5 against CUSA opponents.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The Lady Techsters and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jianna Morris averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Paris Bradley is averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging 7.2 points for the Panthers. Isnelle Natabou is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

