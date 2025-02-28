Louisiana plays South Alabama, looks for 4th straight road win

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-19, 8-9 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (20-10, 12-5 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-19, 8-9 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (20-10, 12-5 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -12.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Ragin’ Cajuns play South Alabama.

The Jaguars are 12-4 in home games. South Alabama leads the Sun Belt with 13.4 fast break points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 2-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Alabama is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.4% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 66.5 points per game, 1.5 more than the 65.0 South Alabama gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barry Dunning Jr. is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.7 points for the Jaguars. Myles Corey is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.