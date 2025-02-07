Louisiana plays Miami (OH) after Lafayette’s 26-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-8, 6-5 MAC) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-8, 6-5 MAC) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-11, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays Miami (OH) after Erica Lafayette scored 26 points in Louisiana’s 92-88 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-3 on their home court. Louisiana is the top team in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.2 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The RedHawks are 4-5 on the road. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC scoring 66.0 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Louisiana’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lafayette averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Tamiah Robinson is shooting 35.6% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tamar Singer is averaging 5.8 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the RedHawks. Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.