Louisiana hosts UL Monroe following Thames’ 26-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-15, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-12, 7-6 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces Louisiana after Meloney Thames scored 26 points in UL Monroe’s 84-71 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-4 in home games. Louisiana averages 63.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Warhawks are 5-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is 6-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Louisiana is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 42.6% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamiah Robinson is averaging 9.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Erica Lafayette is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Thames is shooting 26.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 13.7 points. Jakayla Johnson is shooting 39.6% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

