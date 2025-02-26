Louisiana hosts Leggett and South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (6-21, 2-14 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-14, 8-8 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (6-21, 2-14 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-14, 8-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Louisiana after Rachel Leggett scored 27 points in South Alabama’s 86-71 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 11-4 in home games. Louisiana has a 6-12 record against teams over .500.

The Jaguars have gone 2-14 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Daniela Gonzalez averaging 6.4.

Louisiana’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Louisiana gives up.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Jaguars meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette is averaging 15.4 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Nubia Imani Benedith is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leggett is shooting 53.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Jaguars. Terren Coffil is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

