Louisiana defeats Troy 72-69

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 25 points, Kentrell Garnett made a go-ahead 3-pointer just before the shot-clock buzzer with 16.9 seconds left, and Louisiana beat Troy 72-69 on Thursday night.

El Moutaouakkil also added seven rebounds and three steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-18, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference). Zeke Cook added 15 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line while they also had 11 rebounds. Garnett had 14 points and shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Trojans (17-10, 10-5) were led by Tayton Conerway, who recorded 16 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Troy also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Thomas Dowd. Jackson Fields also put up 11 points and two blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. Louisiana visits Southern Miss and Troy plays Coastal Carolina at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

