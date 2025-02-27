Lorient scores 16 as North Texas defeats Florida Atlantic 71-61

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Brenen Lorient helped lead North Texas over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night with 16 points…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Brenen Lorient helped lead North Texas over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night with 16 points off of the bench in a 71-61 victory.

Lorient also added eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Mean Green (21-6, 12-3 American Athletic Conference). Atin Wright scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Rondel Walker went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Owls (15-13, 8-7) were led by Leland Walker, who recorded 19 points, five assists and two steals. Baba added 15 points for Florida Atlantic. Tre Carroll finished with eight points.

North Texas took the lead almost eight minutes into the game and did not relinquish it. Lorient led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put the Mean Green ahead 37-34 at the break. North Texas turned a five-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 54-41 lead with 12:20 left in the half. Lorient scored seven second-half points.

UNT is second in the conference standings, a game behind No. 18 Memphis, with three games remaining in the regular season.

