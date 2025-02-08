Lorient scores 15 off the bench, North Texas defeats Tulane 76-66

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Brenen Lorient helped lead North Texas past Tulane on Saturday with 15 points off of the…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Brenen Lorient helped lead North Texas past Tulane on Saturday with 15 points off of the bench in a 76-66 victory.

Lorient added eight rebounds for the Mean Green (17-6, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). Atin Wright shot 4 for 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Johnathan Massie went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Asher Woods led the way for the Green Wave (13-11, 7-4) with 20 points and two steals. Tulane also got 19 points from Rowan Brumbaugh. Gregg Glenn III also put up 14 points.

North Texas took the lead a little more than seven minute into the game and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-26 at halftime, with Massie racking up 13 points. North Texas was outscored by Tulane in the second half by three points, with Lorient scoring a team-high 11 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Rice next, North Texas on the road on Tuesday and Tulane at home on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

