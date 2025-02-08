Lopez scores 17, Maine beats UMBC 73-50

ORONO, Maine (AP) — AJ Lopez had 17 points in Maine’s 73-50 win over UMBC on Saturday. Lopez also contributed…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — AJ Lopez had 17 points in Maine’s 73-50 win over UMBC on Saturday.

Lopez also contributed five rebounds for the Black Bears (16-9, 8-2 America East Conference). Christopher Mantis scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Quion Burns shot 6 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Retrievers (11-14, 3-7) were led by Bryce Johnson, who posted 14 points. Louie Jordan added seven points, seven rebounds and two steals for UMBC. Marlon Short also recorded seven points.

Maine plays Saturday against Vermont at home, and UMBC hosts Binghamton on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

